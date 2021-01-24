Jackson Bisson and Nick Mikan each had a goal and an assist to help the Benilde- St. Margaret's boys' hockey team, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, skate to a 5-2 victory over Blake on Saturday at Blake Arena.

Bisson, a senior, scored midway through the first period to open the scoring. After Blake tied the score on a goal by William Matzke, Grant Ellings scored with 1 minute, 35 seconds remaining in the first period to give the Red Knights a 2-1 lead.

Adam Marshall's goal — assisted by Bisson — extended the lead to 3-1 early in the third period. Blake pulled within 3-2 on a goal by Nate Heithoff before Michael Riseteau and Mikan, a junior, scored for the Red Knights (4-0).

Grand Rapids 2, Hill-Murray 1: The Thunderhawks, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, handed the defending Class 2A state champion Pioneers, who are ranked No. 6, their first loss of the season. Jack Peart's goal with 6 minutes, 20 seconds to play broke a 1-1 tie.

After a scoreless first period, Jared Jensen's power-play goal gave Hill-Murray (2-1) a 1-0 lead. Three minutes later Grand Rapids (4-0) tied the score on a power-play goal from Sam Sterle.

Girls' hockey

Edina 4, North Wright County 0: The Hornets, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, earned their third consecutive shutout victory. Emma Conner and Vivian Jungels each had a goal and an assist for the Hornets (3-0), who have outscored opponents 21-0.

Minnetonka 4, Buffalo 0: Lindzi Avar and Rory Guilday each had a goal and an assist to lead the Skippers, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A. Goalie Brynn DuLac, who has committed to Cornell, had eight saves in her second shutout of season for the Skippers (4-0).

Boys' basketball

Delano 72, St. Thomas Academy 67: Trey Longstreet scored 31 points to lead the unbeaten Tigers (4-0) to a victory over the host Cadets. Longstreet, a 6-foot-7 senior who has signed to play for Division II Northern State, is averaging 27 points per game. Ryan Chamberlain scored 19 points to lead the Cadets (0-3).

Girls' basketball

Eden Prairie 89, Alexandria 55: Seniors Katie Leisen and Allison Miranda each scored 15 points to lead the Eagles (3-1), ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, past the host Cardinals.

JOEL RIPPEL