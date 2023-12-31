saturday
basketball • BOYS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albany 72, Southwest Christian 63
• Annandale 70, Hutchinson 58
• Armstrong 90, Farmington 80
• Becker 79, St. Croix Prep 66
• Blaine 71, Owatonna 65
• Blake 78, St. Cloud Apollo 50
• Brainerd 82, Prior Lake 75
• Breck 87, Hopkins 80
• Centennial 57, West Fargo (N.D.) 46
• Champlin Park 88, Fargo North (N.D.) 67
• Cordova (Tenn.) 67, Totino-Grace 55
• Duluth East 90, North Branch 81
• Eagan 61, Woodbury 51
• Elk River 49, Sartell 47
• Hawley 56, Providence Academy 41
• Liberty Classical 99, Parnassus Prep 45
• Mahtomedi 88, Austin 51
• Mitchell (S.D.) 45, DeLaSalle 41
• Mpls. South 58, White Bear Lake 52
• Mpls. Southwest 66, Minnehaha Acad. 57
• Nevis 75, Rockford 36
• North Woods 124, West Lutheran 95
• Orono 64, Stewartville 61
• Osseo 82, Cambridge-Isanti 71
• Rochester Century 65, Anoka 62
• Rochester Mayo 63, South St. Paul 57
• Rogers 68, Stillwater 53
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 74, Buffalo 49
• Spring Lake Park 96, Princeton 53
• St. Cloud Tech 81, Cooper 67
• St. Michael-Alb. 72, Fargo South (N.D.) 62
• St. Paul Central 62, Bloom. Jefferson 36
MINNESOTA
• BOLD 72, Cass Lake-Bena 68
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 72, Mountain Iron-Buhl 57
• Byron 93, Lewiston-Altura 56
• Chisholm 68, South Ridge 28
• Hills-Beaver Creek 71, Minneota 65
• Lake City 63, Winona 39
• Lakeview 59, Underwood 53
• MACCRAY 92, Windom 66
• Mankato East 69, Alexandria 63
• Marshall 73, Jackson County Central 58
• Montevideo 70, Pipestone 57
• Murray County Central 86, Renville County West 47
• Nevis 75, Rockford 36
• Osakis 72, Mandan (N.D.) 45
• Rocori 64, Grand Rapids 52
• Winona Cotter 61, Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 49
basketball • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka 51, Buffalo 42
• Armstrong 42, Fargo North (N.D.) 40
• Becker 71, Hancock 64
• Delano 59, Brainerd 49
• Fargo South (N.D.) 83, Bloom. Jeff. 77
• Fridley 60, Hill-Murray 51
• Hopkins 97, Minot (N.D.) 77
• Lakeville South 64, Minnehaha Acad. 56
• Mandan (N.D.) 59, Spring Lake Park 57
• Minnetonka 74, Stewartville 47
• Minnewaska 49, SW Christian 41
• New Prague 61, Kasson-Mantorville 46
• North St. Paul 49, New Richmond (Wis.) 46
• Prior Lake 56, Maple Grove 51
• Providence Acad. 89, Duluth Marshall 54
• Rochester Century 57, Cooper 40
• Sartell 69, Tartan 29
• Totino-Grace 75, St. P. Como Park 44
• Wayzata 71, Lakeville North 59
• White Bear Lake 66, Orono 57
MINNESOTA
• Alexandria 77, Mankato East 67
• Byron 66, Chatfield 35
• Cass Lake-Bena 59, Pierz 53
• Goodhue 83, Crosby-Ironton 64
• Hawley 60, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 44
• Holdingford 55, Pequot Lakes 46
• Kingsland 54, Randolph 52
• Lake City 58, Lewiston-Altura 40
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Albany 68
• West Fargo Horace (N.D.) 65, St. Cloud 31
• Winona Cotter 66, Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 48
hockey • BOYS
SUBURBAN EAST
• White Bear Lake 7, Mounds View 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blaine 4, Duluth East 4, OT
• Brainerd 4, Buffalo 1
• Hutchinson 0, Waconia 0, OT
• Litchfield/D-C 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
• Little Falls 2, Bloomington Kennedy 1
• Mahtomedi 5, Orono 2
• Monticello 2, Bemidji 1
• Princeton 2, River Lakes 2, OT
• Roseville 3, Tartan 1
MINNESOTA
• Detroit Lakes 5, Fergus Falls 3
• Greenway 1, Park Rapids 1, OT
• New Ulm 5, Fort Frances (Ont.) 0
• Proctor 5, Northern Lakes 2
hockey • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 2, New Ulm 1
• Bemidji 6, Armstrong/Cooper 2
• Blaine 5, Mound Westonka/SWC 2
• Brainerd/Little Falls 3, Forest Lake 1
• Fergus Falls 5, St. Paul/Two Rivers 2
• Holy Angels 2, Champlin Park/CR 2, OT
• Mound Westonka/SWC 0, Blaine 0
• Park of C.G. 5, Bloom. Jefferson 2
• Woodbury 3, South St. Paul 2
MINNESOTA
• Legacy (N.D.) 4, East Grand Forks 3, OT
wrestling • GIRLS
BI-STATE CLASSIC
Friday • La Crosse, Wis.
• Top 10: Holmen (Wis.) 143, South St. Paul 114.5, Badger (Wis.) 100.5, Eastview 91.5, Pulaski (Wis.) 91, Neenah (Wis.) and Nekoosa (Wis.) 90, Tomah (Wis.) 88, Wausau West (Wis.) 85, GM/L-O/S 81.
• Others: Chatfield 63, Bloomington Kennedy 61, Hudson (Wis.) 60, Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake 50, Medford and Zumbrota-Mazeppa 28, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 14.