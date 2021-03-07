Devin Newsome scored 28 points to lead South St Paul, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, past Tartan, ranked No. 9, 76-67, on Saturday in a Metro East Conference boys basketball game at South St. Paul.

The Packers, who improved to 15-0, trailed by five (34-29) at halftime.

D'Marco Chelley scored 19 to lead the Titans (11-2).

Both of the Titans' losses have been to the Packers. South St. Paul defeated Tartan, 70-69, in overtime on Jan. 21.

Minneapolis North 55, DeLaSalle 53: Willie Wilson scored 18 points to help the Polars, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, outlast the host Islanders, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. Davon Townley added 16 points for the Polars (10-0). Evan Boyd and Nasir Whitlock each scored 13 for the Islanders (10-5).

Wayzata 63, Bloomington Jefferson 53: Camden Heide scored 20 points and Carter Bjerke scored 17 to lead the visiting Trojans, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, to their eighth consecutive victory. Eddie Beeninga added 13 points for the Trojans (13-2). Harrison Chapple and Sam Wanzek each scored 12 to lead the Jaguars (8-8).

Girls' basketball

Hill-Murray 50, Edina 37: Ella Runyon scored 24 points and Bella Hartzel scored 18 to lead the host Pioneers, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, past the Hornets. Runyon, a junior, surpassed 1,000 points for her career. In the Pioneers' victory over South St. Paul on Friday, senior Lilli Mackley scored her 1,000th career point. It was the 14th consecutive victory for the Pioneers since a loss to Minnetonka in their season-opener.

Sauk Centre streak ended: Menahga defeated Sauk Centre 43-39 to end the Mainstreeters' 99-game home court winning streak. The streak, the longest in state history (boys or girls), dated to January 2013. The Mainstreeters, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, fell to 13-2, while Menahga improved to 10-3.

Girls' hockey

Eagan 6, Rosemount 5: Maria Cooper's third goal of the game — with 1 minute, 38 seconds remaining — lifted the host Wildcats past the Irish. It was the first hat trick of the season for Cooper, who also had two assists. Emily Cronkhite had two goals and two assists for the Wildcats, who trailed 4-2 after the first period. Whitney Tuttle had a goal and two assists for the Irish.

Stillwater 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 1: Lexi Huber had a goal and an assist to pace the host Ponies, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, past the Raiders. Huber's power-play goal, midway through the second period, broke a 1-1 tie and gave the Ponies the lead for good.

Boys' hockey

Shakopee 4, Prior Lake 2: Jere Huson scored two goals and Dave Bigaouette had an empty-net goal and an assist to lead the host Sabres past the Lakers, ranked No. 9 in Class 2A. Huson scored twice in the first period to stake the Sabers to a 2-0 lead. Prior Lake's Alex Bump scored 24 seconds into the second period and Ryan Hadland scored with 16 seconds left in the period to tie the score. Matt Loiselle's third-period power-play goal broke the tie and Bigaouette sealed the victory with 66 seconds remaining.

Eden Prairie 3, St. Thomas Academy 2: Carter Batchelder scored two goals to lead the host Eagles, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, past the No. 7 Cadets. Eden Prairie (13-1-1) and the Cadets (10-2-3) will play again on Thursday at St. Thomas Academy.

JOEL RIPPEL