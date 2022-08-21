Share on Pinterest

1 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $32,640.

5 • Plane Talk (Roman) 4.20 2.60 —

1 • Minister of Soul (H. Hernandez) 3.20 —

4 • Chess Master (Wade) —

Time: 0:57.91. Scratched: Exprompt. Exacta: 5-1, $5.50.

2 5½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

3 • Right of Refusal (L. Fuentes) 15.60 8.80 5.60

5 • Top Hat Tigress (Lara) 16.40 7.40

4 • Russian Tothe Wire (Wade) 3.60

Time: 1:06.82. Exacta: 3-5, $98.30. Trifecta: 3-5-4, $240.20. Superfecta: 3-5-4-7, $182.10. Daily Double: 5-3, $19.90.

3 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $29,800.

6 • Beyond Proper (Wade) 4.00 — —

8 • Shabam (Eikleberry) — —

7 • Swanage (Harr) —

Time: 1:39.48. Scratched: Hunter's Magic, Intense Company, Fall Moon, Rental Pool, Slime Queen, In the Red, Dreaming Biz. Exacta: 6-8, $5.20. Pick 3: 2/5-3-6, $19.30. Daily Double: 3-6, $15.10.

4 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

6 • Deflater (Harr) 12.00 5.20 2.80

5 • Rickey B (Lopez) 5.00 3.00

1 • Ship It Red (L. Fuentes) 2.20

Time: 0:58.17. Scratched: College Party, Remember the Maine. Exacta: 6-5, $30.90. Trifecta: 6-5-1, $40.20. Pick 3: 3-6-6, $65.35. Pick 4: 2/5-3-6-6, $120.70. Daily Double: 6-6, $19.20.

5 5½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

3 • Cajun Ninja (H. Hernandez) 20.60 10.20 4.60

7 • Unrivaled Queen (Harr) 5.60 3.60

6 • Faccia Bella (Wade) 4.20

Time: 1:06.92. Scratched: Latest Attraction. Exacta: 3-7, $42.10. Trifecta: 3-7-6, $148.70. Superfecta: 3-7-6-1, $150.78. Pick 3: 6-6-3, $40.90. Daily Double: 6-3, $53.70.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

8 • Bob's All In (Lopez) 11.60 4.60 2.60

2 • Don't Box Me In (Eikleberry) 3.40 2.40

3 • Samyaza (Roman) 2.60

Time: 1:38.07. Scratched: Mishko, Thick Haze, Tour the World. Exacta: 8-2, $15.50. Trifecta: 8-2-3, $20.45. Superfecta: 8-2-3-11, $15.50. Pick 3: 6-3-8, $169.95. Daily Double: 3-8, $111.00.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $36,700.

3 • Magic Castle (Quinonez) 11.00 4.00 2.60

2 • Kierkegaard (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.20

1 • Twisted Dixie (Harr) 2.60

Time: 1:17.25. Scratched: Give Em Heck Beck, Time Heist. Exacta: 3-2, $15.90. Trifecta: 3-2-1, $16.75. Superfecta: 3-2-1-5, $25.18. Pick 3: 3-8-3, $223.20. Daily Double: 8-3, $24.60.

8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

2 • M and M Girl (Barandela) 25.00 9.60 4.80

5 • Circulodeganadoras (Harr) 7.80 3.60

12 • Second Grace (H. Hernandez) 2.40

Time: 1:12.48. Scratched: Beyond Brown, Silver Coin. Exacta: 2-5, $60.30. Trifecta: 2-5-12, $86.35. Superfecta: 2-5-12-4, $103.80. Pick 3: 8-3-2, $140.05. Pick 4: 3-8-3-2, $1,599.20. Daily Double: 3-2, $32.40.

9 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

6 • Tiger Hunter (Wade) 22.00 7.20 2.80

2 • Red Wave (Eikleberry) 4.60 2.60

1 • Guest Check (Lopez) 2.10

Time: 1:41.42. Scratched: Wildcat Hagrid. Exacta: 6-2, $46.40. Trifecta: 6-2-1, $37.90. Superfecta: 6-2-1-3, $61.87. Pick 3: 3-2-6, $91.70. Daily Double: 2-6, $92.40.

10 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

3 • Minnesota Nice (H. Hernandez) 5.00 2.80 2.40

1 • Withherbootson (Lindsay) 3.40 2.60

6 • Maiden Rock (Wade) 6.80

Time: 1:40.94. Exacta: 3-1, $5.80. Trifecta: 3-1-6, $18.35. Superfecta: 3-1-6-2, $10.91. Pick 3: 2-6-3, $154.20. Pick 4: 3-2-6-3, $628.25. Pick 5: 8-3-2-6-3, $4,464.00. Daily Double: 6-3, $21.30.

Total handle: $1,292,787. Live handle: $171,140. Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 2-10 (.200). Totals: 145-456 (.318). Lock of the day: 25-43 (.581).