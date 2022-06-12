1 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

5 • Color Me Legendary (Chirinos) 8.80 4.20 2.80

4 • Kovacs (H. Hernandez) 2.80 2.20

2 • Midnight Royal (L. Fuentes) 2.40

Time: 1:10.45. Exacta: 5-4, $10.50. Trifecta: 5-4-2, $13.15. Superfecta: 5-4-2-6, $5.35.

2 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

2 • Westons Wildcat (Arroyo) 12.20 4.80 3.00

1 • Runaway Ready (Chirinos) 6.00 3.40

3 • Candy Wompus (L. Fuentes) 2.40

Time: 1:16.60. Exacta: 2-1, $30.90. Trifecta: 2-1-3, $32.85. Superfecta: 5-2, $18.40.

3 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $22,000.

1 • Sonny Smack (R. Fuentes) 18.80 10.40 5.00

4 • Zumurudee (Lopez) 9.80 4.40

6 • Hard Attack (L. Fuentes) 2.60

Time: 1:41.20. Exacta: 1-4, $63.90. Trifecta: 1-4-6, $69.65. Superfecta: 1-4-6-5, $35.84. Pick 3: 5-2-1, $94.95. Daily Double: 2-1, $58.40.

4 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $14,500.

3 • C C the Bartender (Wade) 9.20 3.80 2.60

6 • Tiger Bait (H. Hernandez) 4.00 2.60

5 • Lovely Linda (Lopez) 2.80

Time: 0:57.96. Exacta: 3-6, $16.80. Trifecta: 3-6-5, $19.60. Superfecta: 3-6-5-4, $6.05. Pick 3: 2-1-3, $114.45. Pick 4: 5-2-1-3, $624.05. Daily Double: 1-3, $33.00.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

7 • Shabam (Wade) 7.40 3.80 2.40

5 • Lookin So Lucky (Quinonez) 3.60 2.60

2 • Swanage (Harr) 2.20

Time: 1:29.82. Scratched: If You Want It, Prance, Shes Got the Power. Exacta: 7-5, $17.50. Trifecta: 7-5-2, $22.60. Superfecta: 7-5-2-6, $11.45. Pick 3: 1-3-7, $113.05. Daily Double: 3-7, $19.60.

6 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

4 • Hatties Jewel (Harr) 6.20 3.20 2.40

1 • Top of the Game (Lopez) 2.60 2.20

3 • Side Street Dave (Valenzuela) 4.40

Time: 1:38.25. Exacta: 4-1, $7.20. Trifecta: 4-1-5, $25.50. Superfecta: 4-1-5-7, $23.34. Pick 3: 3-7-4, $27.35. Daily Double: 7-4, $15.40.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

4 • A Roze and Wine (R. Fuentes) 4.00 2.60 2.20

3 • Aunt Ruthie (Wade) 4.40 2.60

2 • In the Red (H. Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 0:56.43. Scratched: Clickbait. Exacta: 4-3, $8.50. Trifecta: 4-3-2, $9.60. Superfecta: 4-3-2-7, $3.70. Pick 3: 7-4-1/4, $23.75. Daily Double: 4-4, $9.50.

8 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

2 • Doctor Oscar (Lindsay) 10.00 4.80 3.20

6 • Happy Hour Bobby (H. Hernandez) 4.80 3.80

5 • Cousvinnysacanuck (L. Fuentes) 3.00

Time: 1:10.76. Exacta: 2-6, $20.30. Trifecta: 2-6-5, $26.70. Superfecta: 2-6-5-1, $18.78. Pick 3: 4-1/4-2, $33.00. Daily Double: 4-2, $13.40.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

2 • Mountain Pine (Negron) 8.60 3.20 2.20

5 • Coal Town Road (Wade) 2.80 2.40

6 • Diablo Cuerno (Harr) 2.60

Time: 1:11.94. Exacta: 2-5, $10.10. Trifecta: 2-5-6, $10.80. Superfecta: 2-5-6-3, $3.55. Pick 3: 1/4-2-2, $24.35. Pick 4: 4-1/4-2-2, $231.15. Pick 5: 7-4-1/4-2-2, $837.15. Daily Double: 2-2, $13.60.

Total handle: $1,009,675. Live handle: $155,330. | Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 1-9 (.111). Totals: 45-125 (.360). Lock of the day: 7-13 (.538).