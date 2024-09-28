'Saturday Night Live' launches 50th season with Jean Smart, Jelly Roll and maybe Maya as Kamala

In a story published Sep. 26, 2024, about an Alaska village relocating because of climate change, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of villages facing infrastructure damage from erosion. It's 144 villages, not 114. Also, the organization that authored the Unmet Needs report, and where Jackie Qatalina Schaeffer works as the director of climate initiatives, is the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, not the Alaska Native Travel Health Consortium.