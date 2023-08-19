Drought Improvement This Week

With the widespread rains we saw over the past week - especially Sunday into Monday - we did see some improvement in the drought across the state. All categories saw a decrease in the amount of coverage across Minnesota, including a part of Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties that are even clear of abnormally dry conditions. Extreme Drought remains in place, though, south of Rochester and in a tiny sliver south of Duluth.

On the week-to-week change map, we can see mostly improvement - with a good chunk of that focused on central Minnesota where we did see that heavier rain Sunday into Monday. The drought worsened across parts of northwestern and far southeastern Minnesota.

Saturday: Excessive Heat Warning With Overnight Wildfire Smoke Potential

A hot, hot Saturday is expected in the metro under mainly sunny skies - though some hazy conditions could start to move back in as we head into the afternoon hours. Morning temperatures start off around 70F with highs in the mid-90s (but feeling like the low/mid-100s). The record high Saturday in the Twin Cities is 97F in 1976,

If you want some cool air Saturday, head for the North Shore! Highs will be in the 70s near the lake, but quickly climb once you get farther inland. Most of the state will see highs in the 80s and 90s, with some areas of southwestern Minnesota potentially approaching 100F.

With dewpoints approaching 70F Saturday afternoon and evening, we will see heat index values climb over 100F during the afternoon hours in the Twin Cities and portions of central and southern Minnesota.

Due to those high heat index values expected Saturday afternoon, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued from 1 PM to 9 PM from the metro area to south-central Minnesota. The text of the warning is below:

Forecast near-surface smoke between 1 PM Saturday and 1 PM Sunday.

As a cold front dives across the state late Saturday into Saturday Night, we will watch another round of Canadian wildfire smoke move on in, which could linger into Sunday.

Cooler Sunday, Then Four Days Of 90F+ Heat

Sunday: A cold front pushes through Saturday Night, bringing a quick blast of cooler weather in before we warm back up next week. Highs will be in the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies - but some Canadian wildfire smoke could be lingering across the region. The record high Sunday for MSP is 97F in 1972.

Monday: The next blast of heat starts to move into the region, with highs reaching the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. The record high Monday for MSP is 98F in 1947.

Tuesday and Wednesday could be blistering hot here across southern Minnesota, with highs making a run at MSP toward the upper 90s Tuesday and approaching 100F on Wednesday. Tuesday's record high at MSP is 97F in 1971, and Wednesday's is 97F in 1948. We'll be up around 90F once again Thursday for the first day of the Minnesota State Fair, but that'll be behind a cold front that helps usher in highs in the 80s for Friday and the weekend.

Excessive Heat Warning Posted Today

By Paul Douglas

Live long enough and you'll see (almost) everything. Like the first-ever Tropical Storm Watch for southern California. Wait, California doesn't get tropical cyclones because Pacific water temperatures are too chilly! But 2023 is no ordinary year with record atmospheric and ocean temperatures worldwide. "Hilary" will pass over cooler water, weakening as it strikes California, but 4-7" rains are possible for the deserts and mountains east of San Diego and Los Angeles.

With apologies to conspiracy theorists, the World Meteorological Organization chose "Hilary" as a hurricane name for the eastern Pacific back in 1975. Since then it's been used every 6 years.

Heat reaches Minnesota in waves: mid-90s today and 95-100F heat next Tuesday and Wednesday. An Excessive Heat Warning is posted for today, and the heat index may reach 105 to 110F the middle of next week.

Planning a trip to the State Fair? Next weekend should be comfortable, with 80F and lower humidity. But first one more sizzling, sauna-like slap.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Hot flash. Feels like 105F. Wake up 70. High 95. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds, not as steamy. Wake up 69. High 89. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Tropical sunshine, plenty hot. Wake up 67. High 90. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind E 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Sizzling sun. Feels like 105-110F. Wake up 75. High 98. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Dangerous heat hangs on. Wake up 74. High 96. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds, passing T-storm. Wake up 73. High 91. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Relief arrives, cooler breeze. Wake up 67. High 83. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

August 19th

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 53 minutes, and 37 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 50 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 13 Hours Of Sunlight? September 7th (12 hours, 57 minutes, 11 seconds)

*When Are Sunrises After 6:30 AM? August 28th (6:30 AM)

*When Are Sunsets At/Before 8:00 PM? August 27th (7:59 PM)

This Day in Weather History

August 19th

2007: Record 24-hour maximum rainfall of 15.10 inches set in Hokah, MN (Houston county). This 24-hour total contributed to the record monthly maximum rainfall of 23.86 inches that was set in Hokah during August of 2007.

1980: Strong winds at Belle Plaine severely damage five planes.

National Weather Forecast

We're tracking two major stories in the lower 48 Saturday. First, moisture streaming northward from Hilary and an upper level low near the central California coast will lead to showers and storms - some heavy - in the western United States. Excessive heat will be the main story in the central United States, with numerous Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in place. Highs will be in the 100s as far north as Nebraska, and heat index values of 100F+ as far north as central Minnesota.

The heaviest rain through the weekend will be in the Southwest, associated with moisture from Hilary moving in. Some of the heaviest rain in this region will occur Sunday, and flooding can be expected as Sunday/Sunday Night totals of 7"+ are possible with 2-3" per hour rates. According to the Weather Prediction Center: "If a 7"+ maximum materialized over Mount Charleston Sunday into early Monday, it would challenge Nevada's 24 hour rainfall record, set in 2004."

We continue to track Hurricane Hilary in the eastern Pacific, which will head toward Baja California during the weekend and then southern California late in the weekend or early next week. By the time it gets there, it'll be much weaker than it is now - but strong winds and very dangerous heavy rains and flooding are expected across the Southwest into the weekend and early next week.

For the first time in NHC/NWS history, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of California ahead of Hilary.

Why don't 71% of Americans know about the money they can get from the IRA?

More from electrek: "Most Americans apparently don't know about the Inflation Reduction Act's clean energy and EV rebates and tax credits, according to a recent poll – here's why. ... It's packed with clean energy rebates and tax credits to help Americans purchase everything from EVs to electrical appliances to heat pumps. (And don't fret about that price tag – the law is expected to raise $737 billion, require total investments of $437 billion, and result in a deficit reduction of more than $300 billion.) But according to a recent Washington Post–University of Maryland poll, the majority of Americans – 71% – know a little or nothing at all about the IRA or its climate-related incentives. Two-thirds (67%) of the random national sample of 1,404 adults polled said they knew a little or nothing about the IRA's federal EV tax credits; further, 66% knew a little or nothing about the 30% tax credit for rooftop solar."

Utilities are getting sued over wildfires. Who's bearing the cost?

More from Grist: "Power lines and other electrical infrastructure have ignited hundreds of fires in the American West over the past 10 years, and these wildfires have destroyed thousands of homes and burned millions of acres. In just the latest example, the deadly wildfires in Maui this month appear to have been ignited by power infrastructure. In the aftermath of these events, victims and insurers have increasingly sued large investor-owned utilities for billions of dollars in damages, laying blame for the fires at the feet of the corporations who control the electrical infrastructure that kickstarted the blazes. "It seems like there's this historic trend of utilities just paying for fires, paying for fires, and then there's a catastrophic one and they get walloped," said Todd Logan, an attorney at the law firm Edelson PC who has won lawsuits against PG&E and Pacificorp. "And then they actually start changing their practices.""

Climate advocate Kate Knuth on her new role as Minnesota's agency's climate director

More from Energy News Network: "Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's administration has made multiple high-profile hires in recent months to help boost the state's capacity to bring in federal climate funds. Among the latest is Kate Knuth, a former state legislator and Minneapolis mayoral candidate who was hired last month as climate director for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Knuth also ran a consultancy that helped cities develop climate action plans and worked for the 100% Campaign that successfully backed legislation calling for carbon-free electricity by 2040. In her new role, she succeeds Frank Kohlasch, who was promoted to the state's assistant commissioner for air and climate policy earlier this year."

