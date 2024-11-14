Wires

Satirical outlet The Onion has bought Alex Jones' Infowars at auction, relatives of Sandy Hook shooting victims say

Satirical outlet The Onion has bought Alex Jones' Infowars at auction, relatives of Sandy Hook shooting victims say.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 14, 2024 at 2:04PM

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Satirical outlet The Onion has bought Alex Jones' Infowars at auction, relatives of Sandy Hook shooting victims say.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Syrian state media says 2 Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian capital and a western suburb have killed 15 people

Syrian state media says 2 Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian capital and a western suburb have killed 15 people.

Wires

Satirical outlet The Onion has bought Alex Jones' Infowars at auction, relatives of Sandy Hook shooting victims say

Wires

US wholesale inflation picks up slightly in sign that some price pressures remain elevated