CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jorell Saterfield scored a career-high 26 points and Portland State beat Oregon State 79-66 on Saturday night for its first win in the series.

Portland State (2-2) took the lead for good on Isiah Kirby's 3-pointer with 6:44 remaining. Jordan Pope's jumper pulled Oregon State within 70-66 with 2:32 to play before the Vikings closed on a 9-0 run.

Saterfield, a 6-foot-4 junior transfer from UTEP, was 8-of-17 shooting from the floor. Hunter Woods added 19 points and the pair combined for seven of the Vikings' eight 3-pointers. Kirby finished with 12 points.

Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a career-best 25 points to lead Oregon State (3-1), which had won 16 straight in the series. Pope added 14 points.

Oregon State shot 50% from the floor but committed 12 turnovers in the first half and trailed 37-33 at the break.

The Beavers opened the second half on a 13-3 run for their largest lead of the game, 46-40, with 13:17 to play. But they went cold from there, finishing the half 9-of-24 shooting from the field (37.5%) that included missing 8 of 9 from 3-point range.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25