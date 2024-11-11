Wires

Satellite photos show Israel building along Syria demilitarized zone. UN tells AP Israel troops entered zone during work

Satellite photos show Israel building along Syria demilitarized zone. UN tells AP Israel troops entered zone during work.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 11, 2024 at 4:03PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Satellite photos show Israel building along Syria demilitarized zone. UN tells AP Israel troops entered zone during work.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Trump names immigration hard-liner Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy

Trump names immigration hard-liner Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy.

Wires

Satellite photos show Israel building along Syria demilitarized zone. UN tells AP Israel troops entered zone during work

Wires

A road accident in Ivory Coast leaves 21 dead and at least 10 injured, officials say