DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Satellite photos show Israel building along Syria demilitarized zone. UN tells AP Israel troops entered zone during work.
Satellite photos show Israel building along Syria demilitarized zone. UN tells AP Israel troops entered zone during work
Satellite photos show Israel building along Syria demilitarized zone. UN tells AP Israel troops entered zone during work.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 11, 2024 at 4:03PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump names immigration hard-liner Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy.