By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 22, 2024 at 1:50AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Satellite news network Al Jazeera says Israel raids its office in Ramallah in the West Bank and orders it closed.

At least 30 people killed after a methane leak sparked an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran, state media reports

At least 19 people killed in coal mine 'incident' in eastern Iran, Iranian state TV reports

Israeli military says over 100 rockets were fired from Lebanon, with some striking areas near the northern city of Haifa