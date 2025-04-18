Wires

Satellite images show destroyed tanks and vehicles at Yemen port hit by US airstrikes as oil leaks into the Red Sea

The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 1:10PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Satellite images show destroyed tanks and vehicles at Yemen port hit by US airstrikes as oil leaks into the Red Sea.

