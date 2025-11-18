The 8 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Music
Sarah McLachlan
The widely admired Lilith Fair founder is back with her first album of new material in 11 years. “Better Broken” is a welcome collection of mostly stately, somber in some cases, songs of both frustration (notably “Only Way Out is Through”) and joy (notably “Reminds Me”). Not surprisingly, the subject of the current Lilith Fair documentary sings about women’s rights in “One in a Long Line” and parenting in “Gravity.” The Canadian superstar with two teenage daughters and a music school is returning to the road for a nine-city November tour. (8 p.m. Sun., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $70 and up, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Samara Joy
While the jazz-adjacent Laufey is blowing up to headlining in sold-out arenas, Joy is the fellow 26-year-old jazz singer who truly matters. She’s earned a Grammy for each of her three albums as well as one for best new artist. She’s also received two more Grammy nominations for 2026 for her fourth album, “Portrait.” Joy’s performance last year at the Ordway was one of the year’s best. She showed remarkable range, technique, instincts, emotion, creativity and commitment — and an old soul. Joy returns in an even more intimate venue. (8 p.m. Fri., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, axs.com)
J.B.
The Beths
A big hit when they played the Walker’s last Rock the Garden concert in 2022, this New Zealand grunge-pop quartet has only gotten better and poppier. Their new album for Anti- Records, “Straight Line Was a Lie,” has some of the richest and catchiest hooks in indie-rock since the Lemonheads came to the fore, and bandleader Elizabeth Stokes rivals Waxahatchee among poetically evocative modern songwriters. They’re bringing along another melodic and whirring band from Auckland, New Zealand, for openers, Phoebe Rings. (8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $40, axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Rodney Crowell
A revered enough songwriter that Willie Nelson just put out an entire album of his tunes — Emmylou Harris, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and his ex-father-in-law Johnny Cash also have covered him — this well-traveled Houston native also just put out his own collection of new tunes. It’s a real gem, too. Titled “Airline Highway,” it was recorded in New Orleans with a gumbo-thick sound and guests including Ashley McBryde and Lukas Nelson. The masterful music vet is promoting it with Alabama harmonizers the Secret Sisters for grade-A openers. (7 p.m. Thu., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $58-$95, axs.com)
C.R.