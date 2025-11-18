Things To Do

The 8 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2025 at 2:00PM
Sarah McLachlan returns, promoting her first album in more than a decade. (Shore Fire Media)

Music

Sarah McLachlan

The widely admired Lilith Fair founder is back with her first album of new material in 11 years. “Better Broken” is a welcome collection of mostly stately, somber in some cases, songs of both frustration (notably “Only Way Out is Through”) and joy (notably “Reminds Me”). Not surprisingly, the subject of the current Lilith Fair documentary sings about women’s rights in “One in a Long Line” and parenting in “Gravity.” The Canadian superstar with two teenage daughters and a music school is returning to the road for a nine-city November tour. (8 p.m. Sun., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $70 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Grammy-grabbing Samara Joy will return Friday at the Fitzgerald Theater. (AB+DM /Shore Fire Media)

Samara Joy

While the jazz-adjacent Laufey is blowing up to headlining in sold-out arenas, Joy is the fellow 26-year-old jazz singer who truly matters. She’s earned a Grammy for each of her three albums as well as one for best new artist. She’s also received two more Grammy nominations for 2026 for her fourth album, “Portrait.” Joy’s performance last year at the Ordway was one of the year’s best. She showed remarkable range, technique, instincts, emotion, creativity and commitment — and an old soul. Joy returns in an even more intimate venue. (8 p.m. Fri., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, axs.com)

J.B.

Elizabeth Stokes and her band the Beths are back in Minnesota from New Zealand this weekend. (Francis Carter)

The Beths

A big hit when they played the Walker’s last Rock the Garden concert in 2022, this New Zealand grunge-pop quartet has only gotten better and poppier. Their new album for Anti- Records, “Straight Line Was a Lie,” has some of the richest and catchiest hooks in indie-rock since the Lemonheads came to the fore, and bandleader Elizabeth Stokes rivals Waxahatchee among poetically evocative modern songwriters. They’re bringing along another melodic and whirring band from Auckland, New Zealand, for openers, Phoebe Rings. (8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $40, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Rodney Crowell is touring to promote his own album, "Airline Highway," after Willie Nelson also just recorded a collection of his tunes. (Nielson Hubbard)

Rodney Crowell

A revered enough songwriter that Willie Nelson just put out an entire album of his tunes — Emmylou Harris, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and his ex-father-in-law Johnny Cash also have covered him — this well-traveled Houston native also just put out his own collection of new tunes. It’s a real gem, too. Titled “Airline Highway,” it was recorded in New Orleans with a gumbo-thick sound and guests including Ashley McBryde and Lukas Nelson. The masterful music vet is promoting it with Alabama harmonizers the Secret Sisters for grade-A openers. (7 p.m. Thu., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $58-$95, axs.com)

C.R.

Violinist Bojan Čičić is the new artistic director of Lyra Baroque Orchestra. (Nick Rutter/Lyra Baroque Orchestra)

Lyra Baroque Orchestra

Our foremost period instrument orchestra made quite the catch when it hired its new artistic director: Internationally renowned Croatian violinist Bojan Čičić leads what is arguably the world’s premier early music orchestra, England’s Academy of Ancient Music. He’ll be the soloist for five(!) Antonio Vivaldi violin concertos, including the very popular “Four Seasons,” and lead a pair of pieces by “the Swedish Handel,” Johan Helmich Roman. (6 p.m. Fri., American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av., Mpls., $30-$35; 7:30 p.m. Sat., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2830 18th Av. NW., Rochester, $10-$35; 3 p.m. Sun., Sundin Music Hall, 1531 Hewitt Av., St. Paul, $10-$35, lyrabaroque.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Art

Jeffrey Gibson's screenprint "I AM A RAINBOW TOO" is part of a special exhibition for kids at the Walker Art Center. (Walker Art Center)

‘Show & Tell’

At the Walker Art Center, a special interactive exhibition tailored to kids ages 2-9 features artwork filled with kid-friendly subjects. Imagery of animals, food, miniature worlds and more gives kids a chance to engage their senses and have a hands-on art experience. Nov. 20-April 5. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., free 5-9 p.m. Thu. Free admission on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., activities 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $9-$18, free for EBT cardholders, ages 18 and under, citizens and members of Tribal Nations. walkerart.org or 612-375-7600)

ALICIA ELER

Illustrator Mia Frances Un's artwork is for sale at the MCAD Art Sale. (Mia Frances Un)

MCAD Art Sale

The Minneapolis College of Art and Design’s annual art sale is back with more than 7,000 pieces to choose from. At the low end, snag art for less than $25. Artists receive 80% of all sales. Alumni from all years can sell their work. This year, grab temporary mystery tattoos designed by MCAD artists, or snap pictures in a vintage-style photo booth. (6-9 p.m. Thu., First Access Party, $175; 6-9 p.m. Fri. Social Night, $30; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Community Day, free, mcad.edu/artsale)

A.E.

Other

Winter Lights opens Thursday at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Winter Lights

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum twinkles for the season with illuminated trees and gardens. Take a stroll along the one-mile trail with seasonal displays of natural and botanical themes. Opening night Thursday features a lighting ceremony and countdown to lighting up the Great Hall. In addition to multiple themed nights, shop for seasonal decor and gifts at the AppleHouse Holiday Boutique through Dec. 20. Other special events during the holiday include the auxiliary holiday sale (Dec. 5-7), Dinner with the Chefs (Dec. 6) and December gift market (Dec. 13-14). (Winter Lights is held select nights Thu.-Dec. 31, see website for schedule, $25, ages 15 and under free, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska, arb.umn.edu)

MELISSA WALKER

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from Things To Do

See More

Music

Iowa’s Hinterland festival posts another trendsetting lineup for 2026

card image
Gaby Deimeke

The farmland campout near Des Moines will host Katseye, Lorde, Sombr and Mumford & Sons as it expands to four days for its 11th year.

Things To Do

The 8 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

card image

TV and Media

Minnesota’s Cori Kennedy is eliminated from ‘The Voice’

card image