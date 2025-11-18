The 8 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

While the jazz-adjacent Laufey is blowing up to headlining in sold-out arenas, Joy is the fellow 26-year-old jazz singer who truly matters. She’s earned a Grammy for each of her three albums as well as one for best new artist. She’s also received two more Grammy nominations for 2026 for her fourth album, “Portrait.” Joy’s performance last year at the Ordway was one of the year’s best. She showed remarkable range, technique, instincts, emotion, creativity and commitment — and an old soul. Joy returns in an even more intimate venue. (8 p.m. Fri., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, axs.com)