Music

Sarah McLachlan’s Lilith Fair opened doors for Taylor Swift and other women

After a decade away, the fest founder is returning to Minneapolis.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 20, 2025 at 12:30PM
Sarah McLachlan returns to the Twin Cities, promoting her first album in more than a decade. (Shore Fire Media)

Women dominate the pop landscape, from radio to the Grammys to social media. They have for several years and not just because of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

But there was a time, back in the 1990s, when commercial radio stations wouldn’t play songs by female artists back-to-back, when few women headlined in big venues with women opening acts, when women didn’t get music biz gigs other than publicist or executive assistant.

Canadian singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan set out to change that with her all-women music festival that traveled from amphitheater to amphitheater (including an ad hoc setup in the race track at Canterbury Park in Shakopee) from 1997-99.

The recent documentary “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery” looks back at those heady days with testimony from such Lilith performers as Sheryl Crow, Indigo Girls, Natalie Merchant, Erykah Badu and Bonnie Raitt, the fest’s main established star.

In the doc, Olivia Rodrigo, 22, who has made her own big splash, explains that she didn’t even know Lilith Fair existed with all her heroines.

McLachlan, a mild-mannered but determined adult-album artist, pulled off a landmark feat for three consecutive years. Lilith opened doors in the music industry so that the Olivias, Taylors, Sabrinas, Billies, Nickis, Megans, Arianas, Duas, Chappells and Gagas (well, there’s only one Gaga) could rule.

“We forced the change of attitudes within the industry towards women and towards their commercial viability,” McLachlan told NPR in September. “I see artists like Taylor Swift in complete control of her career, reaching stratosphere heights and championing women alongside her, people like Brandi Carlile championing women, championing queer artists in ways that we never used to have.”

After taking a break to focus on motherhood and establish three music schools for at-risk youth, McLachlan, 57, is headed back to Minneapolis on Sunday at the Armory for the first time in 10 years. She has a thoughtful, cathartic new album, “Better Broken,” her first project of new material in 11 years.

The three-time Grammy winner isn’t the only Lilith alum still active. Here is a look at 15 other Lilith participants who have performed in the Twin Cities area in the past year or so.

Erykah Badu flashed a smile after taking the stage late Saturday night at Eaux Claires.
Erykah Badu in one of her many looks in concert. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Erykah Badu

Last local gig: Aug. 13, 2025, the Fillmore

Highlight since Lilith: “Mama’s Gun,” released in 2000, is a neo-soul classic.

Related Coverage

Pat Benatar

Next local gig: Nov. 26 with Bryan Adams, Target Center

Highlight since Lilith: Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Mary Chapin Carpenter
Mary Chapin Carpenter.

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Last local gig: Oct. 11, 2025, Orpheum Theatre

Highlight since Lilith: 2018’s “Sometimes Just the Sky” featured rerecorded songs, with one track from each of her previous studio albums and a new title track, showing her evolution from a country-identified artist to a beloved adult singer/songwriter.

Neko Case

Last local gig: Oct. 17, 2025, First Avenue

Highlight since Lilith: Her 2025 memoir, “The Harder I Fight the More I Love You.”

Shawn Colvin plays a Leonard Cohen song after as Cohen was honored at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012. Cohen and Chuck Berry were awarded the first PEN New England Awards for Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence at the event, which was attended by Keith Richards, Elvis Costello, and Paul Simon. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) ORG XMIT: MACR125
Shawn Colvin. (Josh Reynolds/The Associated Press)

Shawn Colvin

Last local gig: Oct. 14, 2025, Parkway Theater

Highlight since Lilith: Her 2012 memoir, “Diamond in the Rough,” about her struggles with depression and alcoholism.

Cowboy Junkies

Last local gig: Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2024, the Dakota

Highlight since Lilith: The sibling band fronted by Margo Timmins delivered the four-album “Nomad Series” from 2010-12.

Sheryl Crow rocks out at Minnesota Yacht Club Festival at Harriet Island. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sheryl Crow

Last local gig: July 18, 2025, Minnesota Yacht Club, Harriet Island

Highlight since Lilith: Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.

Patty Griffin

Last local gig: Sept. 13, 2024, the Dakota

Highlight since Lilith: In 2007, Griffin received the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association.

The Indigo Girls perform at Lilith Fair music festival in Hartford, Conn., Aug. 1, 2010. About a dozen shows were cancelled from the the traveling summer festival due to soft ticket sales and several big names who would have diversified the tour either saw their dates axed or withdrew. (Susan Farley/The New York Times) ORG XMIT: XNYT39
The Indigo Girls perform at a Lilith Fair reunion in 2010. (Susan Farley/The New York Times)

Indigo Girls

Last local gig: Aug. 24, 2025, Minnesota State Fair

Highlight since Lilith: “Glitter & Doom,” a jukebox musical film based on Indigo Girls songs, has been on the film festival circuit since 2023.

Meshell Ndegeocello

Last local gig: June 13-14, 2023, the Dakota

Highlight since Lilith: Her musical theater work “Can I Get a Witness? The Gospel of James Baldwin” premiered in 2016 in Harlem.

Joan Osborne. (Jeff Fasano)

Joan Osborne

Last local Gig: Oct. 3-4, 2025, the Dakota

Highlight since Lilith: Touring as a vocalist in 2003 with two surviving ‘60s groups, the Funk Brothers and the Dead.

Madeleine Peyroux

Last local gig: March 20-21, 2025, Parkway Theater

Highlight since Lilith: Her sophomore album, 2004’s “Careless Love,” went gold, rare for essentially a jazz vocal album.

Bonnie Raitt performed on the first day of the Minnesota State Fair at the Grandstand in 2009, and she'll open the Fair again in 2012.
Bonnie Raitt at one of her many performances at the Minnesota State Fair. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bonnie Raitt

Last local gig: Sept. 20, 2025, Ledge Amphitheater, Waite Park

Highlight since Lilith: Years after she grabbed a bunch of Grammys and landed in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the title track of her excellent 2022 album “Just Like That” won a Grammy for song of the year.

Suzanne Vega

Last local gig: March 15-16, 2025, the Dakota

Highlight since Lilith: She and fellow singer/songwriter Duncan Sheik wrote a musical, “Carson McCullers Talks About Love,” that opened off-Broadway in 2011.

Lucinda Williams performed Tuesday night at the Dakota Jazz Club and Bar April 5,2016 in Minneapolis, MN.] Jerry Holt/Jerry.Holt@Startribune.com
Lucinda Williams has been a regular at the Dakota in Minneapolis. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lucinda Williams

Last local gig: June 8, 2024, Hilde Performance Center, Plymouth

Highlight since Lilith: After being called “America’s best songwriter” by Time in 2002 and receiving three Grammys and a lifetime achievement prize from the Americana Music Association, she penned her 2023 memoir “Don’t Tell Anyone the Secrets I Told You” while recovering from a stroke.

about the writer

about the writer

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

Sarah McLachlan’s Lilith Fair opened doors for Taylor Swift and other women

card image
Shore Fire Media

After a decade away, the fest founder is returning to Minneapolis.

Music

Eau Claire’s Blue Ox Music Fest will expand its sounds for 2026

card image

Music

The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

card image