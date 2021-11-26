The Gophers women's basketball team led by just a point in the second quarter when Sara Scalia got hot.

Really hot.

Scalia scored 19 points in the Gophers' 73-54 victory over Bradley at Williams Arena. And 11 of those came in a 17-3 run to end the third quarter that put the Gophers up 15 at halftime and in control for good.

The Gophers (5-3) also got 12 points and seven assists and three rebounds from point guard Jasmine Powell, 12 points and six rebounds from Kadi Sissoko and 10 points from freshman Alanna Micheaux.

Bradley was led by Gabi Haack. The Elk River native finished with 19 points and five assists.

The Gophers led by just a point with 6:50 left in the first half when they finally started creating some separation.

Thanks, in large part, to Sara Scalia. The Gophers finished the half on a 17-0 run, with Scalia scoring 11 of those, at one point scoring nine straight Gophers points.

Sissoko started it with a three from the top of the key. After a Bradley miss, Scalia hit a three from the left corner. Then she hit a step-back. Then she drove for a layup, then hit an open jumper. With Bradleygoing 1-for-9 in the final 6;50, the Gophers lead grew to 42-27 at halftime. Gadiva Hubbard hit two free throws, Scalia hit another jumper and Powell made a free throw.

Scalia started the third quarter going 3-for-3 and making both three-pointers as the Gophs lead grew to 52-31 in the third quarter. That 21-point lead was down to 18 entering the fourth, but Bradley (3-2) never threatened.