Forget for a moment that Wednesday night's women's basketball game at Williams Arena did not feature a lot of notable defense.

The Ohio Bobcats couldn't stop the Gophers from scoring. And, for the most part, vice versa.

So the difference in the Gophers' 99-93 nonconference victory over Ohio was:

Sara Scalia and Jasmine Powell.

In the best games of their careers, Scalia scored 37 points, made 14 of 21 shots overall and nine of 13 three-pointers on a night when the Gophers made 18 threes, the most in the Lindsay Whalen era.

Powell? She scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and nine assists. She made six of eight free throws in the final minute as the Gophers (7-6) held off Ohio.

The Gophers shot better than 70% in the first half, 55.4% for the game. And they needed pretty much all of that to break a three-game losing streak.

Because the 4-3 Bobcats, who lost for the first time in five games, pushed them all night long.

Making 17 of 34 three-pointers — the Gophers never seemed to be able to close out on the perimeter — the Bobcats were within two points in the final minute.

Powell was fouled on a drive and made both free throws with 52.2 seconds left. Ohio's Cierra Hooks made two free throws with 45 seconds left. Fouled again, Powell made one of two to put the Gophers up three.

Minnesota got a stop at the other end, then Gadiva Hubbard (14 points) made two free throws with 24.3 seconds left to ice the game. Powell hit three more free throws in the closing seconds.

Ohio was led by Erica Johnson (21 points) and Hooks (20).

Both teams focused on the three-pointer from the start of the first quarter, which ended with the Gophers leading 25-21. The Gophers made five of seven threes, with Hubbard hitting both of hers and Scalia — who had a game-high eight points after the first quarter — making two of four. Ohio made five of nine.

The Gophers trailed 12-10 mid-quarter before surging to a 25-21 lead. Five Gophers players scored in that stretch, led by Hubbard with two three-pointers.

Scoring six points off turnovers, Ohio opened the second quarter on an 11-4 run to take a 32-29 lead on Johnson's three-pointer.

But the Gophers responded with a 14-4 run to go up 43-36 on another three by Scalia. The Bobcats pulled within 43-39 on a three-pointer by Gabby Burris.

And then Scalia heated up. She drove, scored, was fouled and made the free throw. Moments later she hit a three. Next time down the floor she scored again. After a missed three by the Bobcats, Scalia hit a long three. By the time the Gophers' 32-24 quarter ended, Scalia (14) and Powell (10) had scored 24 of those 32 points. The Gophers hit 13 of 15 second-quarter shots and were shooting better than 70% at halftime.

Scalia did not slow down. And that's important, given the fact the Gophers couldn't stop the Bobcats from scoring. Ohio had pulled within 68-61 late in the third quarter when Scalia did it again.

She hit a three-pointer. After the Bobcats responded with a three, Scalia hit another three. On the next possession she calmly hit another, from quite deep. It was a 9-2 Scalia run that put the Gophers up 77-64. But the Gophers allowed the Bobcats to finish the quarter on a 5-2 to pull within 10 entering the fourth quarter.