The Gophers women's basketball team outscored Wisconsin-Green Bay 27-13 in the fourth quarter to overcome a six-point deficit and defeat the host Phoenix 73-65 on Thursday night in a first-round game of the Women's National Invitation Tournament at Green Bay, Wis.

Gophers guard Sara Scalia played all 40 minutes and finished with a game-high 33 points, plus seven rebounds and five assists. The junior from Stillwater scored 17 in the fourth quarter, going 6-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 on three-point attempts.

Kadi Sissoko added 18 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, which shot 50% in the fourth quarter and forced Green Bay into four turnovers over the final 10 minutes.

Scalia gave Minnesota the lead for good at 64-62 on a three-pointer with 2:31 remaining, and Gadiva Hubbard, who finished with 12 points, sank a three with 1:55 left for a 67-62 lead.

The Gophers (15-17) will take on South Dakota State (24-9) at 2 p.m. Sunday in a second-round game.

Sydney Levy led Wisconsin-Green Bay (20-8) with 20 points.