Saquon Barkley proves his value with 3 TDs in Eagles' debut, giving offense a dangerous dimension

Yes, it's only one game, but it's easy for the Eagles to get excited about what they have in their 27-year-old running back. For all the talent Barkley possessed with the Giants, for all the big numbers put up for the fellow NFC East team, Barkley never played on a team that rivaled the talent that surrounds him with the Eagles. From Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown, to a traditionally strong offensive line — one that played through some growing pains without retired six-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce — Barkley is just one of the key cogs that makes the offense go.