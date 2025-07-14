Saquon Barkley is selected as top running back by the AP after a record-setting season

Saquon Barkley's first season in Philadelphia featured record performances on the field, a Super Bowl title and a new contract that is the richest ever for a running back.
Barkley's performance with the Eagles also helped him score the honor of being voted the top running back in the league by The Associated Press.
A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at running back, basing selections on current status entering the 2025 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second- through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.
Barkley got seven first-place votes and one second to win the voting easily. Baltimore's Derrick Henry was the only other player selected on all eight ballots and came in second with one first-place vote, five seconds, one third and one fifth.
Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs got the remaining two second-place votes and finished third. Atlanta's Bijan Robinson and San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey rounded out the top five.
Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor, Green Bay's Josh Jacobs and Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving also received votes.
1. SAQUON BARKLEY, Philadelphia Eagles
Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards in the regular season, falling 101 short of breaking Eric Dickerson's regular-season record because he was rested rather than playing in a meaningless Week 18 game. His 2,504 yards rushing including the playoffs broke Terrell Davis' record of 2,476 and featured a record seven TD runs of at least 60 yards.