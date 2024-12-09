Saquon Barkley is chasing Eric Dickerson’s NFL season rushing record. Can he do it?

He is averaging 124.8 yards per game. At that pace, and with one more game to play than Dickerson had, he would become the top single-season rusher in NFL history. He needs 483 yards over the final four games to top Dickerson's 40-year-old record. Barkley is on pace for 2,122 yards, which would put him just 17 yards beyond Dickerson's 2,105 total.