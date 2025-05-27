Sao Paulo moves to end area known as Crackland as residents scatter and cry foul against police

SAO PAULO — Marcelo Colaiácovo was driving to his bar in Downtown Sao Paulo on a recent May afternoon when he noticed something unusual: the hundreds of drug users that for years roamed around the neighborhood were all gone. He walked around for 10 minutes finding no trace of them. Also gone was the stench of their waste being cleaned by city hall staffers.
''I felt this strange peace,'' said the 42-year-old Sao Paulo resident. ''Everyone had disappeared. But how come?''
Colaiácovo's bar-museum is located in one of the edges of Cracolandia, or Crackland, a sprawling downtown Sao Paulo area that for decades has been home to thousands of drug users, often lying on the ground or jaywalking with pipes between their lips.
But by May 12 the scene had changed.
Only police officers were seen where crack users dominated for decades. Shop owners and residents who worried about muggings were chatting outside. Pavement that until recently featured scattered shoes, single socks, broken pipes and, sometimes, feces seemed spotless. The makeshift shelters, made of cardboard and fabric, were gone, and some of the graffiti on deteriorated buildings of Crackland, once a backdrop to the human drama, can finally be seen.
The transformation that stationed police officers in the area and scared residents into other parts of the city is the result of an aggressive local government initiative to change the region for good.
Experts caution, however, that the cleanup carried significant costs: police brutality, the spread of security risks to other areas and the neglect of treatment and protection to drug users, who are not criminals. Instead, they say, Crackland residents have only scattered and will inevitably return.
‘We can't even carry a blanket'