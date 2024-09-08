Santiago Espinal hits 2-run double to lift Reds over Mets 3-1

''I think for us right now, we're not worrying about who's winning, who's losing,'' Mets pitcher Luis Severino said after he tossed 6 2/3 solid innings. ''Right now we just need to win series. Even when we were not even in the talk of being in the playoffs, we were just trying to win games. And if we continue to do that, if we continue to focus on our team, not worry about what the other teams are doing, I think we're going to do good.''