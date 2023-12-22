Q: I'd like to give my kids a puppy for Christmas, but have been told it's not a good idea. Why?

A: Although a cute puppy may sound like an ideal holiday present, all the season's hustle and bustle means it may not be the best time to bring a new dog into your home. If you do decide to get a new puppy over the holidays, make sure it's done in a responsible way. The first few months of a puppy's life are crucial.

The American Kennel Club suggests the following tips if you get a new pet during the holiday season:

It may sound like a dream come true to surprise a relative or friend with a puppy, but it's important to keep in mind whether that loved one is fully ready and capable for dog ownership. Since dogs can live for up to 20 years, depending on the breed, it's important that you know that the recipient can care for the dog. Caring doesn't just mean love and attention, but also providing the dog with plenty of training, exercise and veterinary care.

If and when you decide that you are ready for a new puppy, always do your research: Attend local dog shows and speak with reputable breeders, read up on responsible dog ownership, and consider what dog breed would best suit you and your family's lifestyle. In your household, talk about what pet ownership roles each member of your family would have.

To have the easiest transition for you and your new puppy, it's important to prepare as much as you can. Create a "new puppy checklist" and include a dog crate, baby gates, a collar and leash, bowls for food and water, a supply of dog food, a dog bed, grooming and cleaning supplies, and toys of course!

Although puppies are eager learners, they also need routine and consistency. It's important to establish house rules before the new puppy arrives. For example, if you don't want your dog to be on the furniture, establish that right away.

Owning a dog is a responsibility, not just a privilege. At minimum, dogs depend on us for food and shelter, but they deserve so much more. When you bring a dog into your life, it's important to understand the commitment that dog ownership entails.

Instead of presenting a puppy as a present, create the anticipation and excitement that there is a puppy arriving in the future; gift wrap pet supplies or a collar and give that as the gift instead.