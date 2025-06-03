Santa Ono rejected for University of Florida presidency amid conservative backlash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Longtime academic Santa Ono was rejected Tuesday for the University of Florida presidency by the state university system board amid sharp criticism from political conservatives about his past support for diversity, equity and inclusion programs and other initiatives they view as unacceptable liberal ideology.
The Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state's universities, voted 10-6 against Ono, who was most recently president of the University of Michigan. The University of Florida Board of Trustees had voted unanimously in May to approve Ono as the school's 14th president, and it is unprecedented for the governors to reverse such an action.
Now the search will start all over.
Ono's proposed contract included a number of ideological requirements, such as how well he stopped programs that focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI. He was to cooperate with Gov. Ron DeSantis' Office of Government Efficiency — similar to the office created by President Donald Trump — and appoint other university officials and deans who are ''firmly aligned'' with Florida's approach.
Several prominent conservatives raised questions about Ono before the vote over pro-Palestinian protests, climate change efforts, gender ideology and DEI programs at the University of Michigan and his previous academic positions.
These actions, Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said on the X social platform, show ''he is willing to appease and prioritize far-left activists over ensuring students are protected and receive a quality education.'' Others raising objections include Donald Trump Jr. and Florida GOP U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds, Greg Steube and Jimmy Patronis. Donalds is a Republican candidate for governor.
Writing in Inside Higher Ed, Ono said he supported DEI initiatives at first because they aim was ''equal opportunity and fairness for every student.''
''But over time, I saw how DEI became something else — more about ideology, division and bureaucracy, not student success,'' Ono wrote, adding that he eventually limited DEI offices at Michigan. ''I believe in Florida's vision for higher education.''