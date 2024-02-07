ARCADIA, Calif. — Santa Anita has postponed Friday's nine-race card to give time for horses to return to a normal routine after training was suspended since last weekend.
Regular training will resume Friday and racing will be held Saturday. This Friday's races will be run on Feb. 15.
''We got over 10 inches of rain since Sunday afternoon, but the forecast looking forward is very good,'' said Nate Newby, the track's general manager. "We're confident that the main track and the turf course, especially with the improved drainage that was installed last year, will be in excellent condition ready when racing resumes on Saturday.''
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Live at 7 p.m.: Wolves face Bucks in Milwaukee. Follow on Gameview
The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is again putting up MVP-like numbers. Can the Wolves contain him? Click here for in-game statistics, scores and other NBA news.
Outdoors
Anderson: In the Bahamas, pursuing dinner can bring in hungry sharks, too
Bahamas native recounts shark attack that left 400 stitches after a deep dive decades ago.
Variety
Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
The Minnesota sportscaster showed his vulnerable side as he mourned the loss of his first wife, Denise. He's now sharing the joy that can exist on the other side of grief.