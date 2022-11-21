HARTFORD, Conn. — Adama Sanogo scored 26 points to lead No. 25 UConn to a 95-60 victory over Delaware State on Sunday.

Donovan Clingan had 16 points and three blocked shots, Jordan Hawkins finished 11 points and nine rebounds, Joe Calcaterra added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists and Alex Karaban scored 10 points for unbeaten UConn (5-0).

Sanogo and Clingan know that tougher tests are coming and they used the first five games against unranked opponents to prepare for a step up in competition.

"We are doing whatever we can to make this team great and we can be the best frontcourt in the country," Sanogo said. "He can help me out, we know what we have to do to make this team great."

Clingan, a freshman, has scored in double figures in three of the last four games.

"Every day in practice we are making each other better," Clingan said. "Playing against a strong guy like him and him playing against a 7-footer like me, every day we are getting better and better and pushing each other."

Jevin Muniz scored 21 points and Kyle Johnson added 15 for Delaware State (1-4).

The Hornets played without leading scorer Brendon Stone, who is averaging 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds. That left Raymond Somerville as the only Delaware State player to start every game this season.

The Hornets played without its top two scorers. Brendan Stone, who is averaging more than 15 points and seven rebounds, and Khyrie Staten. Key reserve Cameron Stitt also missed the game.

"We left about 30 points in our locker room, we left two starters and our sixth man in the locker room and we didn't know until game time that they weren't playing," Delaware State coach Stan Waterman said. "They started to feel nauseous with whatever was going on.

"We settled down and played a little bit better in the second half, but that was a pretty impressive performance by UConn. I think that is one of the best teams in the country. They have the pieces, they have size, they have shooters, they have depth, they play well together and they defend. That is a reason why we wanted to put a team like that on the schedule."

Sanogo had 14 of his points in the first half as the Huskies built a 57-24 lead at the break.

Muniz, who scored the first eight points for the Hornets, and Johnson shot a combined 5 for 12 in the first half, with Muniz making both of Delaware State's 3-pointers. The rest of the team shot 3 of 15 and 0 for 3 from 3-point range.

The Hornets did make five of their first nine shots in the second half and UConn narrowly outscored Delaware State in the second half, 38-36.

"I think it would have been a more competitive game for those guys to lose a couple of players literally the day of game to ailment or injury," UConn coach Dan Hurley said. "Staten and Stone, obviously they are pretty competitive versus another team in our league. Those guys not being available turned the game into what it became."

UConn matched its season-high of 10 3-pointers with 11:55 left to play. The Huskies finished with 13 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Delaware State: The Hornets played their second Big East opponent in the last three games. The Hornets led Viillanova by three points at the end of the first half before falling 60-50. Delaware State also played on the road against Virginia Tech to help prepare for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference portion of the schedule.

UConn: The Huskies went 5-0 while playing their first five games at home. Things will get more challenging when UConn heads to Portland, Oregon, to take part in the Phil Knight Invitational. UConn meets Oregon on Thursday, followed by a contest against either Michigan State or Alabama on Friday.

UP NEXT

Delaware State: At Liberty University on Saturday.

UConn: Heads to the Phil Knight Invitational and a first-round game against Oregon on Thursday.

