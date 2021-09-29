MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó homered and Minnesota pitchers shut down Detroit until the ninth inning, as the Twins beat the Tigers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Caleb Thielbar (7-0) was one of four relievers with scoreless innings in relief of starter Charlie Barnes. Alexander Colomé allowed two runs in the ninth, yet earned his 17th save.

Sanó connected for his 30th home run of the season, a solo shot off reliever José Ureña to the second deck in left field leading off the seventh. He became the seventh player in Twins history with multiple 30-homer seasons, joining Harmon Killebrew, Justin Morneau, Brian Dozier, Gary Gaetti, Tom Brunansky and Bob Allison.

Tyler Alexander (2-4) surrendered just one run in six innings for Detroit, which has lost four of five as it starts a season-ending road trip. Akil Baddoo and Jonathan Schoop had RBI singles in the ninth off Colomé.

Alexander allowed four hits and struck out six. The lone run he allowed was created by Byron Buxton's speed.

The left-hander walked Buxton to start the third. Buxton stole second and then advanced to third on a flyout to medium center field by Jorge Polanco. Buxton scored on a sacrifice fly by Mitch Garver.

Alexander retired the final 12 batters he faced after Buxton's walk.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd underwent surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his throwing arm. Boyd has been out since Sept. 9 with a left elbow strain. … Manager A.J. Hinch said RHP José Cisnero (right elbow laceration) won't return this season. Cisnero, on the 10-day injured list, had a throwing session that Hinch said went well and the pitcher doesn't have any swelling, but the team won't ramp him up to appear in a game again this season. Cisnero will continue his throwing program. … LHP Miguel Del Pozo (COVID-19 protocols) played long toss and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.

Twins: Barnes received the start after being recalled from Triple-A St. Paul before the game. RHP Bailey Ober was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain. Ober's rookie season ends with a 3-3 record, 4.19 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings over 20 starts this season.

UP NEXT

RHP Michael Pineda (8-8, 3.73 ERA) will start Wednesday night for Minnesota, and Detroit counters with RHP Casey Mize (7-8, 3.63). Pineda has allowed two earned runs or less in his four appearances since coming off the disabled list with an oblique strain. Mize has been limited to no more than three innings and 53 pitches in his last four starts as he nears the end of his first full season in the majors.

