A trio of football guests helped Michael Rand make some sense of a busy week:

Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joined Daily Delivery to discuss a whirlwind week for that program. Let's see: On Saturday the Gophers beat Wisconsin to reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe and to change the narrative on their season; Not long after, we learned that Tanner Morgan is returning for a sixth season while much-criticized offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. is departing. And on Sunday, we should find out which bowl game the Gophers have earned this season.

Andrew Krammer joined for a film review of the Vikings, which wasn't pretty after a 34-26 loss to San Francisco. The Vikings were gouged against the run in the loss, and it wasn't just an isolated problem explained away by injuries.

My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite team with Keith Richotte, now with ... limericks?

