A trio of football guests helped Michael Rand make some sense of a busy week:
- Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joined Daily Delivery to discuss a whirlwind week for that program. Let's see: On Saturday the Gophers beat Wisconsin to reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe and to change the narrative on their season; Not long after, we learned that Tanner Morgan is returning for a sixth season while much-criticized offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. is departing. And on Sunday, we should find out which bowl game the Gophers have earned this season.
- Andrew Krammer joined for a film review of the Vikings, which wasn't pretty after a 34-26 loss to San Francisco. The Vikings were gouged against the run in the loss, and it wasn't just an isolated problem explained away by injuries.
- My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite team with Keith Richotte, now with ... limericks?
