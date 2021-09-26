STILLWATER, Okla. — Spencer Sanders completed 22 of 34 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns, leading Oklahoma State to a 31-20 victory over No. 25 Kansas State on Saturday night.

Jaylen Warren rushed for 123 yards on 27 carries and added 81 yards on four receptions for Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0 Big 12). Sanders also scored a rushing touchdown as Oklahoma State's defense stifled Kansas State's potential comeback attempt.

The Cowboys failed to score in the second half for the second consecutive contest.

After compiling 294 yards of total offense and building a 31-10 advantage late in the second quarter, Oklahoma State went cold, gaining just 54 yards in the third quarter, including four consecutive three-and-out possessions.

Deuce Vaughn, who entered the game leading the Big 12 and ranked eighth in the nation with 371 rushing yards, gained just 22 yards on 13 carries for Kansas State (3-1, 0-1). Vaughn did collect a team-high 73 yards and a TD on five receptions.

TAKEAWAY

Kansas State: After five consecutive games of 200-plus rushing yards dating to last season, the Wildcats gained just 62 on the ground, including minus-3 in the second half. With starter Skylar Thompson out due to injury, Kansas State used two quarterbacks, with each having some good moments and some not-so-good. Will Howard started and was 4-of-12 passing for 50 yards. He also lost a fumbled snap late in the first quarter that was recovered by Oklahoma State's Malcolm Rodriguez in the end zone for a touchdown. He ended up leading the Wildcats in rushing yards with 28 on three carries. Jaren Lewis came on in the second quarter and completed 10 of 19 passes for 148 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. The two QBs switched places several times the rest of the way.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys got receiver Tay Martin back in the lineup and it made a big difference in their passing game. The "super senior" returned after missing the previous two games due to injury, giving Sanders more options and the ability to run a more balanced offense. The Cowboys had just 13 pass attempts last week while running the ball 57 times, in part because they were missing four key receivers. But this time, OSU maintained a somewhat even equilibrium, rushing 43 times versus 34 throws. Martin had six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown in the first half and ended up with nine catches and 100 yards overall.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With the loss, Kansas State will undoubtedly drop out of the poll. Oklahoma State, which received votes and was several spots out of the top 25, could probably make it in on the next poll.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: Things don't get any easier for the Wildcats, as they return home to take on No. 4 Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys play their fourth home game of the season, hosting Baylor.

