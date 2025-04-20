Sanders has no time to enjoy moment of jersey ceremony for son, Hunter as he focuses on spring game

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders didn't get a chance to fully enjoy the moment as his son, Shedeur, and his just-like-a-son, Travis Hunter, had their jerseys retired Saturday before the spring game.
The Colorado coach had too many other obligations — checking out his new QBs, watching special teams and making sure the product was entertaining for a national television audience tuning in.
He was appreciative of the moment, though, even if the jersey retirement has rankled some former Colorado players and fans.
''I looked in both of their eyes — I know (Shedeur and Travis) were pleased, they were thankful, and they were proud,'' Deion Sanders said. "That means a lot to me.
''The time frame, nobody's going to be happy with. Somebody's always going have something to say. But the way we are right now, we are a now generation. ... those guys deserve what they deserve right now. So I'm proud of them.''
It was one of the last times that Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will team up on the turf at Folsom Field. Standing at midfield, they watched their retired jersey numbers — No. 2 for Sanders, No. 12 for Hunter — unveiled on the east face of the stadium.
This kicked off a busy week for Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner, and Sanders, the Johnny Unitas Award winner as college football's top QB. Both are expected to be high draft picks when the NFL draft starts on Thursday.
Once the retired ceremony concluded, the Buffaloes got down to the business of football.