– Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden's campaign on Monday, encouraging his progressive supporters to rally behind the presumptive Democratic nominee in an urgent bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

"I am asking all Americans, I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse," the Vermont senator said in a virtual event with Biden.

The backing came less than a week after Sanders ended his presidential campaign, which was centered around progressive policies such as universal health care. There were early signs that some leading progressives weren't ready to fully follow Sanders' lead. And Trump's campaign was eager to use the endorsement to tie Biden more closely to Sanders, whose identity as a democratic socialist is objectionable to Republicans and some Democrats.

Still, Sanders' embrace of Biden was crucial for someone who is tasked with bridging the Democratic Party's entrenched ideological divides. Democratic disunity helped contribute to Hillary Clinton's loss to Trump in 2016.

Perhaps eager to avoid a repeat of that bruising election year, Sanders offered his endorsement much earlier in the 2020 campaign. Sanders backed Clinton four years ago, but only after the end of a drawn-out nomination fight and a bitter dispute over the Democratic platform that extended to the summer convention.

Biden and Sanders differed throughout the primary, particularly over whether a government-run system should replace private health insurance. Biden has resisted Sanders' "Medicare for All" plan and has pushed instead a public option that would operate alongside private coverage.

Sanders said there's "no great secret out there that you and I have our differences."

But he said the greater priority for Democrats of all political persuasions should be defeating Trump.

"We've got to make Trump a one-term president," he said. "I will do all that I can to make that happen."

The coronavirus prevented Biden and Sanders from appearing together in person. But they made clear they would continue working together, announcing the formation of six "task forces" made up of representatives from both campaigns to work on policy agreements addressing health care, the economy, education, criminal justice, climate change and immigration.

Biden, 77, has already made some overtures to progressives by embracing aspects of Sanders' and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's policies. And, Sanders, 78, and Biden emphasized their mutual respect for each other.

Sanders referred to the former vice president as "Joe." Biden answered him repeatedly as "pal." Biden told Sanders: "I really need you, not just to win the campaign but to govern."

While Sanders campaigned for Clinton dozens of times after the 2016 primary, the rapport on display with Biden on Monday was far lighter than anything voters saw four years ago.

Some progressive leaders were positive but guarded in response to Sanders' endorsement. "This endorsement shows that everyone wants to beat Trump," said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Committee that originally supported Warren.