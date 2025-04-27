Sanchez scores late winner in Courage's 3-2 comeback win over Current

Ashley Sanchez scored in the third minute of stoppage time and the North Carolina Courage beat the Kansas City Current 3-2 in the National Women's Soccer League on Saturday night.
Elsewhere in the NWSL, Gotham FC cruised past East Coast rivals the Washington Spirit 3-0, the San Diego Wave beat the Chicago Stars 3-0, and Bay FC edged the Seattle Reign 1-0.
Before the match on the road against the Courage, the Current had five wins in five games to start the season. The Courage were the last remaining winless team in the league.
Haley Hopkins scored the opening goal for the Current in the 39th minute. The strike was Hopkins' first for Kansas City since she joined the club from the Courage in February.
Reigning NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga was subbed off by the Current before the start of the second half due to an unspecified injury.
The Courage briefly tied the score with a goal from Ryan Williams in the 52nd minute, but Bia Zaneratto quickly restored the lead and made it 2-1 for the Current in the 57th.
With hope for a win fading heading into the final moments, Courage defender Kaleigh Kurtz scored the equalizer in the 90th minute. Then, Sanchez fired the ball into the corner for the game-winner in the 93rd.
The win was the first of the season for the Courage (1-3-2), and was enough to move them off the bottom of the standings and into 11th. Despite the loss, Kansas City (5-1-0) remained in first.