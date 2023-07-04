MIAMI — Jesús Sánchez homered, singled twice and had four RBIs and the Miami Marlins beat St. Louis 15-2 in another short outing by Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright on Tuesday.

Jorge Soler and Joey Wendle each doubled twice while Garrett Cooper also went deep and had two singles for the Marlins, who finished with a season high in runs against Wainwright and four relievers.

Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo (7-5) struck out eight in six scoreless innings.

Miami's Luis Arraez went 1-for-3 and walked twice, dropping his major league-leading batting average to .387.

Wainwright (3-4) had his third consecutive outing of less than four innings. He was lifted after consecutive one-out walks in the fourth. The 41-year-old Wainwright gave up seven runs, four earned, and seven hits.

During Wainwright's difficult three-game stretch, he has alllowed 20 runs and 24 hits. The Cardinals have been outscored 29-2 in Wainwright's past two starts.

Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis was carted off the field after sustaining a right knee contusion while he dived and attempted to catch Tommy Edman's deep drive with one out in the fifth.

The Marlins struck quickly against Wainwright with a three-run first. Arraez singled, advanced on Soler's double before Sánchez connected with a three-run shot for his eighth of the season.

Cooper hit a solo blast in the third then increased Miami's advantage with a two-RBI single that capped a three-run fourth to make it 7-0.

Rookie Dane Myers replaced Davis and had his first major league base hit with an RBI single in the seventh.

Position players Alec Burleson and Jacob Stallings pitched for the Cardinals and Marlins. Burleson got the last two outs in the eighth and Stallings allowed Lars Nootbaar's RBI single and Edman's sacrifice fly in the ninth.

WAINWRIGHT MILESTONE

It was the 401st start for Wainwright, tying him with Bob Forsch for second on the club's career list. Bob Gibson started 482 games for the Cardinals during his Hall of Fame career.

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins placed LHP Andrew Nardi (left triceps inflammation) on the 15-day injured list and recalled RHP George Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: C Andrew Knizner was hit by a foul ball during Jean Segura's at-bat in the fourth and was replaced by Willson Contreras after the half inning.

Marlins: OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. underwent an MRI scan that revealed a minor strain on his left oblique. Although a grade wasn't detected on the strain, there is no timetable on Chisholm's return.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals have not announced a starter for the third game of the series Wednesday while the Marlins will go with RHP Bryan Hoeing (1-2, 3.72).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports