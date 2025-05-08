Sánchez allows 1 hit, Turner, Stott and Harper combine for 6 RBIs in Phillies 7-0 win over Rays

Sánchez fanned Curtis Mead on a 1-2 sinker in the fourth. Tampa Bay originally signed Sánchez at age 16 in 2013, then traded him to Philadelphia after the 2019 season for Mead. Facing Sánchez for the first time since the trade, Mead was 0 for 2 against him Wednesday. In three starts against his former team, Sánchez is now 1-0 with a 0.50 ERA.