San Jose Sharks (2-2-0, seventh in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-1-0, fourth in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose visits the Minnesota Wild after the Sharks defeated St. Louis 2-1 in a shootout.

Minnesota went 35-27-7 overall and 8-10-1 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Wild scored 3.2 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.1 last season.

San Jose went 11-11-1 in division games and 12-19-3 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Sharks scored 180 total goals last season averaging 2.6 per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.