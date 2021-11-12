SAN FRANCISCO — Jamaree Bouyea scored 24 points shooting 9 for 14 and San Francisco beat Prairie View A&M 92-76 on Thursday night.
The Dons (2-0) built a 19-1 lead and never trailed.
Khalil Shabazz scored 19 points shooting 7 for 11 and Gabe Stafanini 16 on 7 for 10. Patrick Tape scored 10 and San Francisco shot 61.1% (33 for 54).
Jawaun Daniels scored 25, William Douglas 12 and Drell Roberts 10 for the Panthers (0-2).
___
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Clippers rally to beat Heat 112-109, win 6th in a row
After losing four of their first five games, the Los Angeles Clippers are rolling. And they're showing they can play with the lead when Paul George needs a breather.
Wild
Failed power play is costly for Wild in 3-2 loss at Vegas
Minnesota finished 0-6 with a man advantage, and saw its four-game winning streak come to an end in its first meeting with the Golden Knights since they eliminated the Wild from the playoffs last season.
Sports
Terry extends NHL-leading streak, Ducks beat Kraken 7-4
Troy Terry extended his NHL-leading scoring streak to 13 games with two goals and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Seattle Kraken 7-4 on Thursday night.
Wild
Fiala wowed Wild teammates with winning goal on a fancy redirection
Kevin Fiala snapped a 10-game streak without a goal and added two assists against Arizona on Wednesday, earning coach Dean Evason's praise.
Sports
Cotter, Rondbjerg net 1st NHL goals as Vegas tops Wild 3-2
Paul Cotter and Jonas Rondbjerg each scored his first NHL goal and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Thursday night.