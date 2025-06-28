Sports

San Francisco 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir arrested in Los Angeles

San Francisco 49ers player Deommodore Lenoir was arrested in Los Angeles on a charge of obstructing law enforcement and later released Friday, police said.

June 28, 2025 at 2:13AM

LOS ANGELES — San Francisco 49ers player Deommodore Lenoir was arrested in Los Angeles on a charge of obstructing law enforcement and later released Friday, police said.

Los Angeles police said they saw multiple double-parked cars blocking traffic at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. They said a suspect ''appearing to conceal contraband'' threw the keys to one of the cars to Lenoir, who refused to give them to officers.

Officers eventually recovered a gun and narcotics in one of the cars. Lenoir, 25, was arrested and booked on a charge of delaying and resisting a peace officer.

According to the county jail inmate information center, Lenoir was released around 1 a.m. Friday and is due to appear in court July 25.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco 49ers did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Lenoir attended Los Angeles Salesian High School and played for the Oregon Ducks before being drafted by the 49ers in 2021. The cornerback signed a five-year, $92 million extension with the 49ers in November.

