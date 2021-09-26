CARSON, Calif. — Jordan Byrd ran for two touchdowns and San Diego State scored 24 points in the third quarter to pull away from Towson 48-21 on Saturday.

The Aztecs now have outscored the opposition 62-0 in the third.

Chris Ferguson threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Jerry Howard Jr. to give the feisty Tigers a 7-0 lead with 5:36 left in the first.

San Diego State (4-0), which entered with wins over Pac-12 Conference squads Arizona and Utah, responded with scores in the form of 8- and 12-yard runs from Kaegun Williams and Byrd respectively. Lucas Johnson then threw a 16-yard scoring toss to Elijah Kothe with 4:03 before halftime. But Ferguson led the Tigers 80 yards in just four plays and his 4-yard TD to Caleb Smith made it a one score game.

The Aztecs regrouped to shut the door on Towson by scoring two touchdowns within the first five minutes after the break.

Trenton Thompson returned a blocked punt 11 yards 58 seconds in and Byrd's 55-yard jaunt ended Towson's (1-2) upset hopes.

Ferguson finished with three TD passes for the visitors.

