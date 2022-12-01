SAN ANTONIO — A massive fire broke out at a San Antonio truck stop early Thursday, engulfing the convenience store in flames and sending a large plume of smoke into the air.
Firefighters first received a call at about 5 a.m. Thursday about a fire that broke out inside the kitchen of a Denny's restaurant that is attached to a Flying J Travel Center near Interstate 10, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said.
All customers and employees safely made it out of the building, which was destroyed by the fire, San Antonio TV station KSAT reported.
The flames quickly spread from the kitchen to the rest of the building, fueled by kitchen grease and windy conditions outside, Hood said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
US stocks lose ground in uneven trading to open December
Stocks fell in uneven trading on Wall Street Thursday and bond yields pulled back after the government reported that a measure of inflation that's closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October.
Nation
New version of 'The Wiz' to tour and end up on Broadway
A new production of "The Wiz" is heading out on a national tour next year before following the yellow brick road to Broadway, with its director hoping the show becomes a "touchstone for a new generation."
Nation
Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released Thursday shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle their rift with the royal family head on and in their own words.
Sports
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84
Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84.
Business
Q&A: Jacob Harold creates philanthropist 'toolbox,' guide
Jacob Harold believes philanthropy needs more "strategic promiscuity" – battling the world's problems using a variety of approaches.