San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama heads to a temple in China for a few days

The 21-year-old Frenchman led the NBA in blocked shots during the regular season, despite his season ending in February — just after his first All-Star Game appearance — because of deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The Spurs are hopeful that he will be able to play when next season begins and the French national team has also expressed hope that Wembanyama will be able to play for his country at this summer's European championships.