San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama heads to a temple in China for a few days

Victor Wembanyama is in China, and it's not all about vacation.
The San Antonio Spurs star is in the midst of what's expected to be a 10-day stay at a Shaolin temple in Zhengzhou, China. The temple is a place that welcomes visitors who wish to study Chan meditation, Shaolin Kung Fu, traditional Chinese medicine and more.
The NBA China office confirmed Wembanyama is at the temple, and some Chinese media also confirmed his presence there with the temple itself. ''Concentrate on training!'' read part of a social media post on the NBA's Weibo account, which also revealed the plans for a 10-day stay.
Then again, the secret was getting out through other social media means anyway.
Some photos of Wembanyama with a shaved head — it wasn't shaved when he arrived in China — and wearing a robe similar to the other monks began widely circulating on social media this week. One of the photos showed the 7-foot-4 center sitting on a Chinese style chair in front of multiple Buddha sculptures.
There evidently was some sightseeing going on earlier in the trip as well.
''Victor Wembanyama, live from China, on the Great Wall itself, having an amazing time. It's crazy," he said on a video posted to Instagram by the Spurs' account and others.
Wembanyama is expected back in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will likely be with the Spurs' delegation that goes to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas next month. The Spurs, like many teams, often have many players on their NBA roster with the summer league team for various events.