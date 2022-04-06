San Antonio Spurs (34-45, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (45-35, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Spurs take on Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 31-20 against conference opponents. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.3 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves with 9.8 boards.

The Spurs are 24-25 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 34.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 7.2.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won 149-139 in the last matchup on March 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Murray is scoring 21.2 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 20.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 120.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points per game.

Spurs: 8-2, averaging 115.6 points, 47.0 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: day to day (ankle), Patrick Beverley: day to day (ankle), Malik Beasley: day to day (ankle).

Spurs: Romeo Langford: day to day (heel), Dejounte Murray: out (illness), Doug McDermott: out for season (ankle), Jock Landale: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.