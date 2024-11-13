Wires

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has been away from the Spurs because he had a mild stroke, team announces

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 13, 2024 at 5:56PM

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has been away from the Spurs because he had a mild stroke, team announces.

