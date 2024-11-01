Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2-3, 14th in the Western Conference)
San Antonio and Minnesota face off in conference showdown
By The Associated Press
San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes San Antonio and Minnesota face off.
San Antonio went 22-60 overall, 14-37 in Western Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Spurs averaged 112.1 points per game last season, 15.6 from the free-throw line and 37.8 from beyond the arc.
Minnesota finished 56-26 overall and 37-15 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves averaged 7.9 steals, 6.1 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.
INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (foot), Tre Jones: out (ankle).
Timberwolves: None listed.
