Samuel L. Jackson lauded at MoMA film benefit by close family and friends

At 75, Jackson has built a Hollywood legacy that stretches across 40 years. From playing in action packed blockbusters as Mace Windu in ''Star Wars" or Nick Fury in the Marvel universe to the iconic Quentin Tarantino characters of the foulmouthed Jules in ''Pulp Fiction'' and Ordell in ''Django Unchained,'' Jackson has shown time and time again that he can effortlessly transform himself with each new role. His versatility is what has catapulted him into movie stardom.