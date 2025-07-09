Samsung unveils its new line of foldable devices at Unpacked

NEW YORK — Samsung introduced several updates to its foldable devices lineup on Wednesday, with the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and the new Z Flip 7 FE taking stage at the latest Unpacked event.
The Korean electronics company unveiled the upgrades — including a new version of their watch — in New York but also announced an expanded partnership with the Google to inject more artificial intelligence into its foldable lineup.
Here's a quick look at each device announced:
A thinner Galaxy Fold 7
The Fold 7 is much thinner and lighter than its predecessors, coming in at 4.2mm (0.17 inch) thick when unfolded and 8.9mm folded.
It also weighs slightly less than half a pound, an impressive feat considering the company also added bigger screens than the Fold 6 — 6.5 inches to the exterior screen and 8 inches on the interior screen.
The battery capacity remains the same as the previous generation.
A 200 megapixel camera will act as the main camera and a 10 megapixel camera will extend along the frame of the phone, giving users a quick option to capture wide shots.