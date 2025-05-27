Samoa's leader seeks an early election after opponents reject her budget

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Samoa 's Prime Minister said she would seek to dissolve Parliament, prompting an early election, after a vote on her government's budget for the next year failed Tuesday.
Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa's admission of defeat followed months of political havoc in the South Pacific island nation, during which the leader survived two votes of no confidence and struggled on with a minority government. Her budget was rejected during a swift vote in the capital Apia, with 34 lawmakers against it, 16 in favor and two abstaining.
An election must be held within 90 days. Samoa, a country of about 200,000 people, was due to go to the polls next April.
Samoa's first woman leader
Fiamē has led Samoa since 2021, when she ousted her predecessor of 22 years. She is the country's first woman prime minister and in 1991 was the first woman appointed to Samoa's Cabinet.
The daughter of a former prime minister, Fiamē is one of the region's longest-serving politicians. She came to power after splitting with the previous leader's party over constitutional changes that she said would undermine the rule of law.
Fiamē holds a chiefly rank as a village leader, rare for women in Samoa. She remains an outlier, too, in Pacific island politics, where only 8% of parliamentarians are women, according to January figures from the Inter-Parliamentary Union.
Politics roiled for months