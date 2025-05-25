Sam Surridge scores twice in second half, leading Nashville past Toronto 2-1

Sports

TORONTO — Sam Surridge scored twice in the second half and Nashville SC held on for a 2-1 win over Toronto FC on Saturday, extending its unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions (6-0-2).

Nashville (8-4-3, 27 points) took a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute with Andy Najar sending a long ball to Hany Mukhtar behind the Toronto defense. The former MLS MVP deftly redirected the ball across the goal for Surridge to knock home for his seventh of the season.

Surridge made it 2-0 in the 89th minute before Toronto captain Jonathan Osorio, returning from injury, scored one minute into stoppage time.

It was Osorio's 50th career goal, along with 53 assists.

Nashville outshot Toronto 15-10, with six shots on goal to four for Toronto (3-8-4, 13 points).

Both teams next play Wednesday. Nashville visits the Columbus Crew and Toronto hosts the Philadelphia Union.

