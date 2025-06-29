Sports

Sam Surridge, Joe Willis lead Nashville over DC United 1-0 to up unbeaten run to 13

Sam Surridge scored his league-leading 16th goal on a penalty kick in the first half and Joe Willis made it stand up as Nashville SC extended its unbeaten run to 13 matches with a 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

The Associated Press
June 29, 2025 at 2:01AM

WASHINGTON — Sam Surridge scored his league-leading 16th goal on a penalty kick in the first half and Joe Willis made it stand up as Nashville SC extended its unbeaten run to 13 matches with a 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

Surridge, who had a hat trick on Wednesday in a 3-2 win over the New England Revolution, scored in the 18th minute to give him a goal in a club-record six straight matches. Hany Muhktar had five in a row in 2022. The PK was awarded after Mukhtar was fouled by Lucas Bartlett.

Sam Surridge has a three-goal lead over the Philadelphia Union's Tai Baribo in the race for the Golden Boot Award.

Willis had one save in posting his sixth clean sheet of the season for Nashville (11-4-5), which can tie the club record for longest unbeaten run when it hosts Baribo and the Union on Saturday.

Luis Barraza saved one shot for DC United (4-10-6). Both keepers' saves came in the first half.

Nashville has climbed to third place in the Eastern Conference, one point behind FC Cincinnati and two behind the Union.

DC United will host Atlanta United on Saturday.

