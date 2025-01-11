Sam Moore, who sang ‘Soul Man' in Sam & Dave duo, dies at 89 because of surgery complications

''That's funny to think back to it now. And I did a lot of shows where if I did a show with an oldie show, I had to actually audition," he said. "But you know what? You keep your mouth shut and you get up there and you sing as hard and perform as hard as you can, and get the little money and go on about your business and try and pay those bills. I'm laughing about it now, but at that time, man, it was really serious.''