Sam Darnold is thriving with the undefeated Vikings. His original team, the Jets, is next

''He would advocate for me to see the field, whether it be in meetings or in the middle of the game, so I'm so thankful for Aaron Rodgers and what he's done for me in my career,'' Jones said. ''It was kind of eye-opening that he was speaking up for me. At the time, I was a rookie and he was a future Hall of Famer, so it was just like, ‘Wow, this is Aaron Rodgers speaking up for me.'''